HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico County Police Department is investigating an incident that left a man hurt in Henrico Tuesday night.

Officers responded to Harvie Road near Carlton Road at 11:18 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man with injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

Information released did not confirm if those injuries were caused by gunshots.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

