PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are still looking for any suspects involved in a shooting that left one injured early Monday morning.

On June 28, at approximately 12:16 a.m., officers responded to a reported shooting on the 400 block of Graham Road in Petersburg.

At the scene, they found one victim, identified only as a 16-year-old male, who was shot multiple times. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone who has any information that may help with the investigation is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.