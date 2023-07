RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting at a McDonald’s Monday night.

Officers responded at 10:08 P.M. to the restaurant at 1800 East Broad Street and found glass that looked to be broken by gunshots. Blood was also found.

Police have not found a victim, and no information was released about a suspect.

If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.