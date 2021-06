HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night near Delmont Street and East Laburnum Avenue.

Officers responded to the 400 block of East Laburnum Avenue around 11 p.m. and found a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway. Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.