PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting in the area of 6th Street and Patrick Street.

The department posted information on X, formerly Twitter, at 11:52 p.m. Saturday night. The public is asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

No information was released about a victim or suspect. If you have any information, call the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

