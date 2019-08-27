1  of  4
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after body found in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a suspicious death.

Police say that just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the area of Kingsland Glen Drive for a report of a “suspicious situation.” When officers arrived, they found a body.

The body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Chesterfield Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

