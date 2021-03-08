Police issue nearly 900 traffic citations in one week on Chippenham Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police handed out nearly 900 traffic summonses in just one week on Chippenham Parkway while cracking down on dangerous driving.

Complaints from the community about speeding and aggressive drivers pushed officers to take enforcement up a notch on the state highway.

Chesterfield County, Richmond City, Henrico County and Virginia State Police completed a traffic enforcement operation from Feb. 21 to 27. During that week, officers stopped 738 vehicles and issued 873 citations for a variety of traffic-related offenses.

Those offenses included speeding, reckless driving and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Officers also made five arrests for driving under the influence.

“It definitely seems like a high number but I also have no idea what the normal number of people that are pulled over each week,” said Driver Luke Pojero.

Pojero drives on Chippenham Parkway three to four times every week. He said dangerous driving is not a big issue that he has observed.

“Not really that I could tell, honestly. I don’t see a whole lot of speeding but it’s kind of like any highway, I feel like people always speed so it’s not that crazy of an idea,” Pojero told 8News.

Another driver who 8News spoke with said the attention should be focused on nearby areas with more pedestrians, like Forest Hill Ave.

For Pojero, he is appreciative of the efforts from police. “If it’s making the road a safe place to drive, then yeah, it’s not a bad thing at all,” he said.

Chesterfield Police said they are conducting another traffic enforcement operation on Hull Street Road and several connecting roads this week.

From March 7 to March 13, additional officers will patrol Hull Street Road, Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road, Genito Road and others. Police will focus on speeding, reckless driving, red-light running and using mobile devices while driving.