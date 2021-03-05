Police issue over 800 tickets in multi-agency operation on Chippenham Parkway

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a collaborative operation between Chesterfield County Police, Henrico County Police, Richmond City Police and Virginia State Police, over 800 tickets were issued to motorists on Chippenham Parkway over the last week of February.

Officers made 738 stops on the busy thoroughfare from Feb. 21-27, and 873 summonses were issued for violations ranging from speeding to reckless driving and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Additionally, five DUI arrests were made.

Chippenham Parkway is a 15-mile stretch of highway that runs from Interstate 95 in Chesterfield through a section of the city of Richmond and into Henrico County. Police say the roadway is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving.

Officials are encouraging all motorists to buckle up and drive safely.