CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A loaded log truck struck a CSX coal train in northwestern Charles City County Tuesday afternoon, forcing the road to be closed as crews responded to the scene.

According to the Charles City County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the railroad crossing at Roxbury Road near Barnetts Road after receiving report of a crash at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Charles City Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene, alongside crews from Charles City County Fire and New Kent Fire and Rescue, where police said it was confirmed that a loaded log truck struck a CSX coal train.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), it was determined that the brakes on the log truck failed, causing it to roll into the train.

Photo: Megan Simpson

Photo: Megan Simpson

Photo: Megan Simpson

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

Photo: Cheyenne Pagan, 8News

The driver of the log truck walked away with only minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. None of the crew on the CSX train were injured. The sheriff’s office said weather did not play a part in the crash.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has closed Roxbury Road at the intersection where the crash took place and detours are currently in place. According to VSP, no coal was spilled from the train, but the cleanup is expected to take “an extended amount of time.”

VSP and CSX Police are investigating this crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.