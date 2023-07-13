CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect reportedly involved in unlawful filming, otherwise known as “upskirting” in a Target in May.

Police say the suspect walked into a North Chesterfield Target located at 11301 Midlothian Turnpike around 3:30 p.m. on May 17.

Police say surveillance footage shows the suspect in the makeup aisle where one woman and one girl were shopping. While both people were distracted, the suspect can be seen kneeling on the ground and appears to hold a handheld camera at an upward angle beneath the young girl.

Suspect in reported “upskirting” in Chesterfield Target (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Close-up of suspect in reported “upskirting” in Chesterfield Target (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Upper body of suspect in reported “upskirting” in Chesterfield Target (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Back of suspect in reported “upskirting” in Chesterfield Target (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

Suspect in reported “upskirting” in Chesterfield Target (Photo: Chesterfield County Police)

At this point, police said the woman notices the suspect recording, lets the young girl know of what appears to be happening and both leave the aisle. The suspect then appears to realize they have left and immediately leaves the aisle, then exits the Target.

Police describe the suspect as a tan-skinned white man with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Nike shirt and gray Adidas joggers with double white lines along the sides and Nike Air Griffey Max 1 shoes that are black with a blue swoosh and a yellow and red streak, according to police.

Anyone with information on this person or this incident is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.