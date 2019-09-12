Police looking for missing 11-year-old boy who may be in danger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.

Xa’vion Jalil Satcher was last seen Wednesday. Police say the 11-year-old boy left his home voluntarily and may be in need of assistance.

He is described as standing 4-feet-8-inches, weighing 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with orange writing and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.