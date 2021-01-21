Police looking for missing Chesterfield man

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officers with the Chesterfield County Police Department are looking for a missing man who may have last been seen Jan. 12.

Jesse A. Hassell, 50, of the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2020. Hassell is known to frequent hotels in the area of Midlothian Turnpike and Chippenham Parkway.

He is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be driving a black 1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hassell are encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.