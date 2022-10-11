HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball team and athletic director — as well as the Henrico Police Department — are asking for help finding a former team member who was recently reported missing.
According to the Henrico County Police Department, 30-year-old William “Rob” Brandenburg was reported missing on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 10 after not having been seen since that morning.
Brandenberg attended VCU from 2011 to 2014 and was part of the Rams basketball team that went to the Final Four in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship.
VCU Athletic Director Ed McLaughlin posted a tweet asking anyone with information on Brandenberg’s whereabouts to reach out. The official VCU Basketball Twitter account also posted a tweet asking anyone with information to contact Henrico Police.
Anyone who believes they may have seen Brandenberg or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.