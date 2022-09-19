According to Prince Edward County, 51-year-old Jim Faggione of North Carolina was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Twin Lake State Park. (Photo: Prince Edward County, Virginia)

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Parks are asking for help finding a North Carolina man last seen at a state park in the southeastern part of the county.

According to a Facebook post from the county, 51-year-old Jim Faggione of North Carolina was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Twin Lake State Park. His vehicle was found in a parking lot at the park and he is believed to still be in the park.

Faggione stands about 5’8″ and has short black and grey hair. Anyone who believes they may have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office at 434-392-8101 or Twin Lakes State Park at 434-253-0354.

“The ground search is on-going, and we are asking all property owners in the vicinity of Twin Lakes State Park, to please walk your property and search all outbuildings,” said Prince Edward Sheriff Epps.