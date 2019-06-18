Police: Man, 17-year-old passenger killed after vehicles collide in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash Monday where two vehicles collided in Louisa County, leading to the death of two people.

The crash took place in the 2600 block of New Bridge Road in Mineral and authorities arrived at the scene at 6:44 p.m., VSP said. Authorities said that a Ford Mustang was moving east on New Bridge Road when the driver, identified as Larry A. Booth, lost control of the car. The vehicle slid across the center line and struck a 2004 Dodge 2500 in the westbound lane.

Booth, a 21-year-old from Spotsylvania, died at the scene, police said. The passenger in the vehicle, a 17-year-old male from Spotsylvania, also died as a result of the crash. The passenger was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash but Booth was not.

Michael Forbes, the driver of the Dodge, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital. Police said Forbes was also not wearing his seat belt.

