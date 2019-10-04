Police: Man with dementia, schizophrenia walked away from assisted living facility

The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly man.

Thomas Cooper, 82, walked away from the Brook Haven Adult Home on Tuesday, October 1. Police said he suffers from dementia and schizophrenia.

“Although Cooper has walked away from this facility in past years, RPD detectives believe he is in medical danger and needs to be located immediately,” police said in a release.

Cooper is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Thomas Cooper is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com.