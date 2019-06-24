Police: Missing 75-year-old Ashland man found

UPDATE: Police said late Monday morning that officers found 75-year-old William Winston in downtown Ashland. Winston will be reunited with his family “very soon,” police added.

_______

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Ashland are asking for help locating a missing man.

William Winston, 75, was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in the area of East Omni Court in the Ashland Woods Apartments, police said.

Winston was last seen wearing a red and white shirt, black pants, dark shoes. He may also be wearing a green jacket.

If you see Winston, you are asked to immediately call 911.