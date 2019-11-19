Police: Missing Chesterfield mom and kids found safe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County say a missing mother and her two children have been found safe.

Erica M. Rivas, 38, and her three children — ages 13, 9 and 2 — were reported missing by Chesterfield County’s Department of Social Services after a DSS employee was unable to locate them at their Falling Creek Apartments home on Wednesday, October 30. They were last seen at their North Chesterfield home on September 20.

RELATED: Police looking for missing Chesterfield mom and kids

All three had been missing for nearly two months, police reported.

LATEST STORIES: