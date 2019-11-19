Police: Missing Chesterfield mom and kids found safe

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County say a missing mother and her two children have been found safe.
Erica M. Rivas, 38, and her three children — ages 13, 9 and 2 — were reported missing by Chesterfield County’s Department of Social Services after a DSS employee was unable to locate them at their Falling Creek Apartments home on Wednesday, October 30. They were last seen at their North Chesterfield home on September 20.
All three had been missing for nearly two months, police reported.
