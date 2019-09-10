Police: Missing man last seen leaving mother’s Petersburg home in need of medication

Man has been missing since last Thursday

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a 68-year-old man who was last seen leaving his mother’s home in Petersburg last Thursday.

Jerry Alan Anderson was last seen leaving the 600 block of Hoke Drive, the area where his mother lives, at 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 5. Police said he is 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs roughly 120 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Anderson, who is in need of medication, was seen driving a white 2000 4-door Chrysler Concord with a Virginia registration YNM-5299, police said.

If anyone has information about Anderson’s whereabouts, contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimes Solvers at (804) 861-1212.