Police: Missing Petersburg man last seen a month ago

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg need the public’s help locating a missing man who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Jawan Johnson, 43, was last seen at his residence in the 800 block of Marseilles Street on June 14. He is described as a 5-foot-9 block male with brown eyes and black hair.

Police said Johnson may be traveling in a 2010 silver Lexus RX350 with the tag VRY-8957.

If anyone has seen Jawan Johnson, please contact Detective James Darrington at (804)732-4222, or contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at by downloading the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com and creating a four (4) digit pin.

