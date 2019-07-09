Police: Woman who went missing from Chesterfield campsite has been located

Breaking News
UPDATE: Chesterfield Police said Wednesday morning that Caroline Mark has been located. No other details surrounding the situation were released.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who was last seen over the weekend at a campsite in Chesterfield County.

Caroline J. Mark, of no known address, was last seen by her fiance at around 6 p.m. on July 7 when she left the campsite they share near the 200 block of Wadsworth Drive. She was reported missing on Monday.

Mark, 45, is described as a 5-foot-5, 165-pound white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing gray, cut-off shorts, a gray shirt and gray and green running shoes.

Anyone with information about Mark’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

