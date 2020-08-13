Police: More than 200 traffic citations issued amid highway speeding crackdown

CHIPPENHAM PARKWAY_SPEEDING

Chesterfield County Police in conjunction with the Richmond City Police Department, the Henrico County Division of Police and the Virginia State Police have completed another speeding and aggressive driving enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities released the results of a multi-agency traffic enforcement operation Thursday, finding that nearly 280 vehicles were stopped for driving infractions.

Chesterfield County Police, in conjunction with the Richmond Police Department and the Henrico County Police Department, conducted a speeding and aggressive driving enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway from Sunday, Aug. 2 to Saturday, Aug. 8.

The investigation came after complaints from community members about the erratic driving on the roadway that runs through Chesterfield, Richmond and Henrico.

“The operation resulted in stopping a total of 279 vehicles. Police and troopers issued 205 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked,” Chesterfield Police said in a release. “Additionally, seven DUI arrests were made and 16 warrants were served.”

