Police need info in Petersburg teen’s 2017 murder to bring family ‘closure’

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are still seeking information about a September 2017 slaying of a 16-year-old boy, as the two-year anniversary of his death approaches.

Police responded to the 1100 block of W. High Street on Sept. 23, just before 5 a.m., following reports of a shooting. Arriving authorities found 16-year-old Tyree Rives dead at the scene.

Lt. Emanuel Chambliss from Petersburg Police told 8News in 2017 that the investigation was in part connected to another shooting that occurred on September 17 of the same year.

“We believe that it may be retaliatory for an incident that happened on Harding Street and Mistletoe,” Lt. Chambliss said.

Police ask anyone with information relative to this investigation to contact the Petersburg/Dinwwide Crime Solvers at (804)861-1212, or the Petersburg non-emergency number at (804)732-4222 to “help use bring closure to the case for the family.”