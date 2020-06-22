Police: No injuries reported as tree falls on several cars in Chesterfield

1  of  2
A tree fell on multiple cars, one of which was occupied, outside a pharmacy in Chesterfield County as storms rattled through the area Monday. (photos taken by 8News)

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — A tree fell on multiple cars, one of which was occupied, outside a pharmacy in Chesterfield County as storms rattled through the area Monday.

According to a Chesterfield police spokesperson, the tree landed on several vehicles that were in a parking lot in the 13500 block of Midlothian Turnpike. A person inside one of the cars at the time did not report any injuries, authorities said.

