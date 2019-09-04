Police: No threat to community following ‘suspicious situation’ in Henrico

1  of  2
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police say there is no threat to the community after they were called to a “suspicious situation” Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Libbie Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. While responding, officers were told that a man may have been armed, which prompted additional police resources to the scene.

At this time, there are no injuries or suspects being sought.

Police say there’s no threat or harm to the public and the extra police presence will be clearing out of the area.

The incident remains under investigation.

