Police: Prince George home hit by bullets

Prince George County Police Department are investigating after a home is struck by bullets

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va., (WRIC) – Prince George County Police are investigating after a home was damaged by bullets Saturday night.

Police received a call around 11:14 p.m. for reports of shots fired at a home in the 11300 block of Walton Lake Road.

Officers arrived to find a fight had broken out from a party in the area.

Police said at least three gunshots were fired and found several shell casings.

A house in the 11400 block of Walton Lake Road had been struck by several bullets.

No one was injured.

Police are looking for a person of interest who left the scene on foot then possibly stole a bike from a house.

Police describe the person of interest as a black male early to mid-twenties, 5’9” – 5’10”, 150 – 160 pounds and was wearing red and black pants with no shirt

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Prince George County Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.