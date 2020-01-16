Police probe deadly hit-and-run in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

Officers were called to the 8700 block of Hull Street Road just before 2:45 p.m. There, police found a body in a ditch. Officers said an investigation indicated that the man was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

