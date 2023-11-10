GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Southampton County man has died after what began as a police pursuit ended in a deadly crash.

Virginia State Police said officials responded to assist the Greensville Sheriff’s Department with a disturbance at the Simmon’s Travel Center in Emporia at 7:21 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

Lashone Antonio Butler, 48, of Ivor, is said to have been urinating in the roadway, climbing on vehicles and appearing to be suffering from mental health issues, according to police.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Officials said as soon as Butler was identified, he ran away, entered a 2011 Kia Optima and drove off. Officers with the Greensville Sheriff’s Department then began a vehicle pursuit which had them traveling through the city onto Route 58 and 35.

The pursuit ended on Ivor Road in the town of Ivor, when the Kia Optima crashed.

Butler was ejected as a result of the crash and was the only occupant inside.

Deputies and state police began life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Butler’s next of kin was notified and state police confirmed the crash remains under investigation.