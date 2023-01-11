PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police Department is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run incident that resulted in a 59-year-old Richmond man’s death.

According to police, the collision occurred sometime between the hours of 10 and 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, in the 21000 block of South Crater Road, just north of Johns Road.

Investigators said they believe that 59-year-old Tiff Pescatello was hit from behind by a vehicle that is now believed to have been a Ford.

The force of the impact caused Pescatello to be ejected from the shoulder — where he had been walking northbound. He was found around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 by a passing driver and pronounced dead at the scene.

Although police still do not know the model and color of the suspect vehicle, they say that the passenger side headlight of the vehicle was broken by the collision. Front-end damage to the vehicle is also likely.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is encouraged to call Prince George Police at 804-733-2773.