Police remind locals to refrain from celebratory gunfire on July 4

Local News

Police issue yearly reminder of Chesterfield boy's tragic death

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

(WRIC) — Local police are warning about the dangers of celebratory gunfire this holiday weekend.

Brendon’s Law: Chesterfield County hopes to learn from tragic loss

In 2013, authorities believe seven-year-old Brendon Mackey was hit by a round of celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July.

Police believe the round that struck Mackey was fired randomly into the air, likely from a distance.

“Brendon’s Law,” named after Mackey, went into effect in 2014. The law implemented harsher penalties for reckless handling of a firearm, including celebratory gunfire, resulting in serious injury.

If you hear any gunshots this Independence Day weekend, call your local police department.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events