Police remind locals to refrain from celebratory gunfire on July 4

(WRIC) — Local police are warning about the dangers of celebratory gunfire this holiday weekend.

In 2013, authorities believe seven-year-old Brendon Mackey was hit by a round of celebratory gunfire on the Fourth of July.

Police believe the round that struck Mackey was fired randomly into the air, likely from a distance.

“Brendon’s Law,” named after Mackey, went into effect in 2014. The law implemented harsher penalties for reckless handling of a firearm, including celebratory gunfire, resulting in serious injury.

If you hear any gunshots this Independence Day weekend, call your local police department.

