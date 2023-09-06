CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a woman who called 911 to alert police of a domestic-related shooting at a Culpeper apartment complex was later found dead after law enforcement arrived at the home.

Police from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Culpeper Police Department, Fauquier Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to the apartment — located on the 600 block of Friendship Way — at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 after officials said they received the emergency call from the woman stating shots had been fired inside the apartment in a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, law enforcement found an armed man who was identified as the suspect. State Police said the man was on a third-floor balcony but barricaded himself inside the apartment when police arrived. When officials attempted to get inside the apartment to help the woman who called 911, police said the man started firing shots at them.

Virginia State Police said law enforcement then began negotiations with the suspect “in an attempt to de-escalate the situation,” during which time it was learned the woman was dead.

Police were able to take the suspect into custody over 8 hours later, at 3:51 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.

According to police, a shelter-in-place order was sent to residents of the apartment complex during the incident but was later lifted.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide by Virginia State Police.

