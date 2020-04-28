Police search for missing man after vehicle found abandoned

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police need the public’s help in locating a missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned on the side of the road.

Eli Cranston, 32, stands 6’1 and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his upper body and was last seen wearing black and gold pants and a black jacket. His vehicle, a black 2001 GMC Yukon, was located in the area of Courthouse Drive and Bull Hill Road in Prince George County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cranston is asked to contact police at (804) 861-1212.

