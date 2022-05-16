AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County is asking for the public’s help with information on the location of a wanted man.

The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office sent out a notice looking for information on 21-year-old Noah Lee Price.

21-year-old Noah Lee Price (Photo Courtsey of the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office said Price is wanted on a capias for felony probation violation, with underlying charges of drugs and weapons offenses.

Press Release from the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office

According to the release, Price is believed to reside in Amelia but has ties to Chesterfield and Nottoway.

The Luxenburg County Sheriff’s Office put out its own “wanted” notice for Price, warning people to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Price’s location is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office or Amelia County Crime Solvers.