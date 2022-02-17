Police searching for man who attempted to break into Dorset Market in Powhatan

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan County Crime Solvers is seeking the public’s help identifying a man who attempted to break into a convenience store.

On February 14, around midnight, an unknown male used a blunt object and attempted to break into Dorset Market. The suspect tried twice but was unable to get inside the store. He ran away from the area.

K9 units were able to track to an adjacent lot where it was believed the suspect was parked, according to police.

If you have any information about the attempted robbery, contact Crime Solvers at 804-403-4357.