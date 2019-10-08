Police searching for missing autistic teen from Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help to find a missing autistic teen.

Justice Douglas, of the 1700 block of Swift Creek Circle, was last seen leaving his house on Sunday evening. Douglas is autistic with the functioning ability of a 12-year-old, according to police.

Douglas is described as 5-feet-9 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts and carrying a black in color backpack.

Anyone with information about Douglas’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066