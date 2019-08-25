Police searching for missing senior who went to store, never returned

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have issued a missing senior alert for a 70-year-old man who went to the store and never returned.

Yahya Waheed is believed to be in danger, according to the Prince George Police Department

The department says Waheed suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance could impact his health and safety, according to police. Waheed may be in need of medical attention.

Police says Waheed is 120 pounds, 5-feet-7-inches with brown eyes, and gray hair. No clothing description was provided by police.

He may be driving a bronze 2018 Kia Forte, with a Virginia license plate “URK8432.”

Waheed was last seen Sunday around 1 p.m. near his home on Gold Acres Farm Road in Prince George County. Police said he left to go to the store and never returned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (804) 733-2770