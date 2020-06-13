Police searching for suspect after vehicle-involved shooting on Friday night

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for information regarding a vehicle-involved shooting that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries on I-64 on Friday night.

Police are asking for the public’s help in looking for a white Dodge Stratus with substantial damage to the driver’s side with silver paint smudges on the surface.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Friday. A silver Ford Flex and a white Dodge Stratus were reportedly traveling north on I-95 at the I-95/I-64 Bryan Park interchange when both vehicle began aggressively driving.

Continuing westbound on I-64, the vehicles took the ramp at Exit 185 at Staples Mill Road. The driver of the Dodge Stratus then fired several shots into the rear of the Ford Flex.

The driver of the Dodge then pulled up along the passenger side of the Ford Flex and began to fire more rounds into the Ford.

The two vehicles were said to have made contact, resulting in potential silver markings on the Dodge Stratus that fled the scene.

A 36-year-old male driver escaped without injury, but his 34-year-old wife was struck by several bullets.

The driver of the Ford drove his wife to St. Mary’s Hospital where she was later transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The wife was said to be the only passenger in the vehicle.

The suspect that fled the scene in the Dodge was described as a large male wearing a white hat and white t-shirt.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

