HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, “an incident” near the Edward E. Willey Memorial Bridge is expected to cause delays on Chippenham Parkway.
There have been reports of a possible water rescue in the area and a spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department told 8News that Henrico Fire was putting a boat in the water near the bridge.
Henrico Police tweeted that a “suspicious situation” will keep northbound Chippenham “closed for at least another hour.”
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Police: 8 juveniles, 1 adult charged with breaking into vacant home in Henrico
- Police: ‘Suspicious situation’ to keep Chippenham Parkway closed ‘for at least another hour’
- Supporters, critics address marijuana decriminalization in Virginia
- Trump hosts meeting to talk about vaping
- Richmond councilwoman says city’s elevator issues ‘present real public safety concern’