Police: ‘Suspicious situation’ to keep Chippenham Parkway closed ‘for at least another hour’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, “an incident” near the Edward E. Willey Memorial Bridge is expected to cause delays on Chippenham Parkway.

There have been reports of a possible water rescue in the area and a spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department told 8News that Henrico Fire was putting a boat in the water near the bridge.

Henrico Police tweeted that a “suspicious situation” will keep northbound Chippenham “closed for at least another hour.”

Traffic Alert🚧🚧. Northbound Chippenham from Richmond into Henrico County is closed for at least another hour due to a suspicious situation. Use alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared. Police and Fire remain on scene. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) November 23, 2019

