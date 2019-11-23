1  of  2
Police: 'Suspicious situation' to keep Chippenham Parkway closed 'for at least another hour'

by: WRIC Newsroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, “an incident” near the Edward E. Willey Memorial Bridge is expected to cause delays on Chippenham Parkway.

There have been reports of a possible water rescue in the area and a spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department told 8News that Henrico Fire was putting a boat in the water near the bridge.

Henrico Police tweeted that a “suspicious situation” will keep northbound Chippenham “closed for at least another hour.”

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

