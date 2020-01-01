Police urge safe, sober driving during New Year’s Eve celebrations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the clock strikes midnight for New Year’s, an early resolution for officers will be keeping motorists safe from drunk drivers.

Police told 8News various checkpoints will be staged throughout the Central Virginia area during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Officers say the idea behind DUI checkpoints is to keep drivers on the road safe.

“When you get behind the wheel from drinking and driving you can impact so many people’s lives,” said Vanessa Haislip, who lost her daughter to a drunk driver five years ago. “Our hearts are broken. There’s this void that you walk with every day.”

Haislip now helps Mother’s Against Drunk Driving spread an important message.

“We don’t tell people they can’t drink,” Haislip said. “We just ask them not to drive.”

And she’s not the only one.

“Driving intoxicated is not only dangerous to yourself, it’s dangerous to other people on the road,” said Lt. James Lamb, of Chesterfield Police.

Police remind partygoers celebrating the turn of the New Year that they’ll be out in full force throughout Central Virginia.

“It’s 100% preventable, and the person that can prevent them is the person that’s making the choice to drive drunk,” Lt. Lamb said. “The only way we can prevent them is to arrest you and take you to jail for driving drunk.”

Officers ask motorists to drive sober for their safety and others.

“There is no excuse for driving drunk anymore,” Lt. Lamb said. “That is a purely selfish decision for the person who is doing the driving drunk.”

LATEST STORIES: