Police: Virginia teen ‘recovered safely’ after fears she was abducted

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have safely recovered a teen who was reported missing out of Accomack County on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, authorities issued a critically missing person’s alert for 18-year-old Tontrese Vermelle. They feared she was abducted and was in extreme danger. State Police said Vermelle was recovered safely after being last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

