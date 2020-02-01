Police warn of phone scam in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam circulating the area.

Authorities say the phone scam involves a person reaching out to potential victims using the department’s phone number. During the call, the caller ID will show the Prince George police’s main telephone number (804) 733-2773.

“The individual reportedly identifies themselves as a U.S. Marshal calling victims to advise that he or she has an active warrant but, can avoid arrest by paying a fine immediately,” according to the department.

Officers add that the individual requests the victim to pay fines by supplying gift cards.

“These calls are NOT from the Prince George Police Department, and we do not call anyone asking for information in this manner,” the department said in a release. “We urge the public not to divulge personal or financial information to unknown callers.”

Concerned residents are urged to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773.

