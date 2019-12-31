Police warn residents against dangers of celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve: ‘It’s traumatic for all of us’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With just a little more than 24 hours until the new year, authorities throughout the area are urging people to keep the guns away and avoid celebratory gunfire during New Year’s Eve festivities.

Police who spoke with 8News on Monday labeled celebratory gunfire into the air as reckless and irresponsible. They shared how shooting into the air can be very dangerous for the people around you.

“Once a weapon is fired, whatever goes up must come down,” Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said. “Celebratory gunfire is an extreme dangerous situation.”

Local police in the area say they are not taking this warning lightly after the death of 7-year-old Brendon Mackey. Seven years ago, Mackey was fatally shot by a stray bullet in Chesterfield during the Fourth of July. Authorities believe Mackey was killed by celebratory gunfire.

Shooting into the air to celebrate is dangerous, irresponsible and illegal. pic.twitter.com/X4VkUIhLqJ — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) December 30, 2019

“Just firing the weapon shows a carelessness for handling of a firearm. You’re responsible for every round that leaves that weapon and you’re responsible for where it ultimately lands,” Lt. Pecka told 8News.

On Monday, Chesterfield police shared a message on social media to avoid celebratory gunfire at all costs. Pecka made suggestions to locals who may hear gunfire while celebrating New Year’s Eve.

“Maintain a safe location for yourself, be aware of your surroundings and understand that, that round once it’s left there’s no stopping it,” Pecka said. “It’s traumatic for all of us. The family, the first responders, for anyone whose lost their life in such a tragic situation by the reckless handling of a firearm. Something that could’ve easily been prevented.”

Lt. Pecka told 8News that if you hear any gunshots during the celebration, to notify authorities immediately to ensure the safety of all.

