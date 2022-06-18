HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently investigating what they believe to be an accidental shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m., VCU Police notified Henrico County Police of a female patient at VCU Health who had been shot.

Upon investigation, Henrico Police learned that the woman had been driving an unknown male from the corner of Laburnum Avenue and Nine Mile Road to the 3600 block of Nine Mile Road.

According to police, the man exited the woman’s vehicle and accidentally fired his gun, shooting her in the upper leg area.

A friend of the woman happened to be in the area and managed to drive her to VCU Health where her injuries were found to be non-life-threatening., according to police.

The friend also reportedly drove the woman’s vehicle back to her residence in Richmond City.

Police were also unable to locate a crime scene at the 3600 block of Nine Mile Road and Richmond Police were reportedly unable to locate the woman’s vehicle within Richmond City.

Henrico Police’s Criminal Investigations Section is still investigating. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.