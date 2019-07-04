Police work to keep drunk drivers off road July 4th weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of Independence Day festivities, a Richmond Police officer was hurt in a crash Thursday morning.

Police say the other driver may have been impaired when an RPD vehicle was struck in the area of Ryland and Grace streets in the

The department is using this incident as a reminder to drunk drivers to stay off the road this holiday weekend.

Just last year, Virginia State Police arrested 42 drunk drivers last year during the Independence Day holiday weekend. Troopers say local police officers will be stepping up patrols to make sure everyone gets home safely.

Last year, alcohol-related deaths were up more than 12 percent compared to 2017.

Thats 278 people killed, according to officials.

Virginia State Police will be increasing patrols until midnight Friday in the Fan area, where the officer-involved crash took place.

Troopers are also teaming with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) to create PSA’s with Virginia families who have lost loved ones to drunk driving.