Police: Young girl killed while walking along Jahnke Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department said they are investigating a vehicle crash that killed a young girl who was walking along the road Sunday evening.

At about 5:23 p.m. on Oct. 18, police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Jahnke Road and German School Road.

A GMC Yukon traveling west on Jahnke Road tried to make a left turn, when it collided with a Nissan Titan traveling east on Jahnke Road. The collision caused the Nissan Titan to spin through the intersection and strike the young girl who was walking nearby. She was pronounced at the scene.

