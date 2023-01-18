CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead after police say she crashed her car on Tidewater Trail (Route 17) in Caroline County.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 near the intersection of Route 17 and Camden Road.

It was determined that 70-year-old Edith Mack of Portsmouth was in a 2020 Cadillac XT5 heading north on Route 17 when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, crossed over both lanes and hit a tree on the left side of the road.

Mack was pronounced dead at the scene, she was wearing a seatbelt. This crash is still under investigation.