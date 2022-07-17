PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is looking for an unknown suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 264 in the city of Portsmouth.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, state troopers were called to I-264 West near the MLK Expressway exit for a reported hit-and-run crash.

Upon their arrival, police learned that bystanders had found an unknown male without a pulse, lying in the roadway. The bystanders moved the male out of the road and attempted to provide first aid to no avail, according to police.

The vehicle that had struck the pedestrian did not stop and had driven away from the scene.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information on this incident who may have been driving in the vicinity of the MLK Expressway around 12:48 a.m. is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.