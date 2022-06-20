PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a Portsmouth officer-involved shooting that left one man in the hospital with a severe gunshot wound over the weekend.

Portsmouth police officers received a call for service near the 2300 block of Greenwood Drive Sunday, June 19 around 11:30 a.m.

When police arrived, an adult male waved a sharp object at one of the officers, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. The officer then fired a gun at the man, who received a severe gunshot wound.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

This incident is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

Anyone with information that may have information about this incident is asked to call Portsmouth Police at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Portsmouth Crime Line.