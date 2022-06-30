36-year-old Monique Taylor has been identified as a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in Portsmouth (Photo: Portsmouth Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Portsmouth Police have named a person of interest in a quadruple homicide that happened earlier this month on Maple Avenue.

Police said that on June 7, around 9:36 a.m., police responded to the 1600 block of Maple Avenue for a gunshot wound incident. There were four victims, three of which were dead when police arrived and one who died in the hospital on June 10. Officers have identified them:

Georgio Davonta Lee, 30

Oleisha Deanna Mears, 37

Ashley Merricks, 34

Samuel Jones, 66

On June 29, Portsmouth Police said they have identified 36-year-old Monique Taylor as a person of interest in the investigation.

According to police, witnesses said they possibly saw a 2011 black GMC Acadia with Virginia tags VVF-9829 leaving the scene after the shooting.

Police said they believe all four victims were residing in the house where the shooting occurred, although there is no known familial relation between them.

Portsmouth Police ask that anyone with information about this homicide or the person of interest contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted through P3 Tips. Anyone who has information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.