Generic photo of silver Acura MDX, car suspected to be connected to fatal Portsmouth hit-and-run (Photo Courtesy of Virginia State Police)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has identified the suspect vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred in the city of Portsmouth on Sunday, July 17.

State troopers were called to I-264 West near the MLK Expressway exit for a reported hit-and-run crash just before 1 a.m.

Upon their arrival, police learned that bystanders had found an unknown male without a pulse, lying in the roadway. The bystanders moved the male out of the road and attempted to provide first aid to no avail, according to police.

The vehicle that had struck the pedestrian did not stop and had driven away from the scene. Police have identified the suspect car as a silver Acura MDX, unknown model year, with possible front damage and driver-side vehicle damage. Police said the car was occupied by three females, aged 18 to 22 years old at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.